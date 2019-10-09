Altoona police investigate school shooting threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police investigated a school shooting threat that was circulating on social media.

Police say a Snapchat post was circulating on social media referencing threats of a school shooting. Altoona police and the Altoona Area School District were made aware of the threat.

According to police, the threat was fully investigated by and there is not a credible threat and the students’ safety is not at risk.

Police are asking any further questions be directed to the Altoona Area School District.