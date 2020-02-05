Altoona Police identify, charge teens for Graystone break-in

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have identified the teens, and a 19-year-old, after posting video of them breaking in and vandalizing Graystone/the former Bon Secours.

Altoona Police posted the surveillance videos and on January 28, Mitchell Malone, 19, went to the APD barracks and “turned himself in”.

Police report he was willing to give a taped statement about breaking in but claimed he only broke in once and had nothing to do with the broken doors. He was able to give police the name of a juvenile girl that was with him.

On January 31, Altoona Police report that they had received more footage that show Malone and another juvenile(later identified) inside of the building multiple other times and also damaging doors.

Altoona Police asked Malone to come in and verify the transcript of his first statement. In the process, Malone was confronted by police about the other videos that he was in.

Malone stated that it was him in the videos and he had told the other story because he was afraid of the trouble he might be in.

Police state that Malone will be charged with criminal trespassing and other charges.

The two juvenile teens that have been identified will have charges filed accordingly.