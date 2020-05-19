Altoona Police find man wanted for alleged assault of girlfriend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police announced the arrest of Joshua Shaw after a short car chase through town

The 29-year-old Shaw was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase Monday morning when he failed to stop for police after he ran a red light at 7th street and 7th avenue — allegedly running two stop signs before police pulled him over.

Officials say they found two small bags of meth in a cigarette pack in the car — along with other small amounts of the drug and marijuana. Shaw’s license is also DUI suspended.

Shaw is accused of assaulting his girlfriend more than two days before. He was allegedly angry and thought she was cheating on him. He punched her in the back of the head, causing a laceration which he then took her to his mother’s house for medical attention.

She would then try to leave the house only to be restrained by Shaw and then taken back to her home where he continued to restrain her, continually punching her in the ribs, arm, and face.

Police say she was able to get treatment at UPMC Altoona for her injuries.

Shaw also faces charges from the Allegheny County sheriff’s office for false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.