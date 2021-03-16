Altoona police find deplorable conditions after injury of 6-year-old

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Medical treatment for a 6-year-old that got shocked by an electrical outlet has led to charges against an Altoona couple after police say they were living in deplorable conditions.

Kenneth and Sherry Meek were each arraigned over the weekend on felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge after Altoona police contend the couple were living squalid conditions.

Police responded to their home on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue Saturday at about 1:15 a.m. after their 6-year-old child got her hand shocked by an electrical outlet, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

The child’s hand was black and Sherry Meek told officers the child had plugged in a Nintendo game console and got shocked. Police noted in the charges that the home was filled with trash bags, there was old and moldy food on the floor and the floor was almost completely covered to the point where it was difficult to walk around.

Police said the Meeks and their two children slept in the attic and officers said it was littered with old food, trash and empty “Four Loko” cans. The children’s bed was a spot on the floor in front of the mattress the parents slept on that was an “old, filthy blanket with trash covering the floor,” police pointed out.

Officers also found more than a dozen syringes, capped and uncapped, sitting out, and there were small, empty bags with a white residue that police suspect had held methamphetamine. Cotton swabs were found on a spoon with a white residue that police suspect was either from using methamphetamine or heroin.

The two children in the home were placed in foster care by Blair County Children, Youth and Family Services and the 6-year-old was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of suspected first-degree burns.

Kenneth Meek, 43, was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond Saturday, as was the 28-year-old Sherry Meek. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 at Central Court.