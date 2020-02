ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to the 900 block of Lexington Avenue on Sunday morning for reports of a shooting.

Police report that an argument over a drug debt resulted in one man being pistol-whipped and another man being shot in the foot as they attempted to run from the suspect just after 6 a.m. on February 16.

Names of those involved have not been released. Stick with WTAJ as we work to learn more about this incident.