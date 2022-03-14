BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department (APD) is warning residents about an individual claiming to be a sergeant in order to scam people.

An unknown person has been calling and telling numerous people he is a sergeant with the APD and that they are in contempt of court, the department wrote on Facebook. He then tells people they must pay a large sum of money in order to get out of it.

The individual has gone as far as setting up his voicemail message as if he is an active member of the APD. However, the APD wants to emphasize that this person attempting to scam others is NOT a member of their department.

If you receive a call like this, DO NOT transfer any money. THE APD said they will never call you asking for money for any reason.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the department at 814-949-2490.