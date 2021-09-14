Altoona Police Department releases list of wanted people

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department Tuesday released a list of people who are currently wanted.
The list posted to social media displays the names of individuals in alphabetical order who are sought by the department. Birth dates were not provided to protect identities.
Anyone who believes they are on the list can contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490 or the Magisterial District Judges offices to turn yourself in.
|A
|LAST
|FIRST
|Abdulgawi
|Melissa
|Allen
|Brian
|Allen
|Brianne
|Arciuolo
|Joseph
|Atkinson
|Rashawn
|B
|LAST
|FIRST
|Baker
|Gareth
|Banks
|Darien
|Barnes
|Rafeeq
|Blackmond
|Ronald
|Borgess
|Sabrina
|Brannen
|Kellina
|Brown
|Delano
|C
|LAST
|FIRST
|Cade
|Ricardo
|Cobb
|Lee
|Coyer
|Tiffanie
|Cruz
|Jordan
|Curry
|Gary
|D
|LAST
|FIRST
|Davis
|Martin A.
|Dawson
|Emmanuel
|Dermendzsin
|Alice
|Diaz
|Aaron
|E
|LAST
|FIRST
|Eckenrode
|Apache
|F
|LAST
|FIRST
|Forshey
|Benjamin
|G
|LAST
|FIRST
|Gilbert
|Richard
|Gillespie
|Bonnie Jo
|Gummo
|Matthew
|H
|LAST
|FIRST
|Hall
|Tyler
|Harris
|Adriel
|Hitt
|Mitchell
|Hodgins
|James
|Hoskins
|Damond
|I
|LAST
|FIRST
|Ickes JR,
|Michael
|J
|LAST
|FIRST
|Johnson
|Mateen
|Jones
|Brian
|Jordan
|Christina
|K
|LAST
|FIRST
|Kelley-Gray
|Jean
|Kerecman
|Michael R.
|Kingsberry
|John
|L
|LAST
|FIRST
|Lamour
|Jesus
|Luke
|Cloud
|M
|LAST
|FIRST
|Mathieu
|Arjay
|McCarthy
|Nathan
|McClung
|Shane
|Mckenzie
|Michael
|McWilliams
|Danielle
|Mejias
|Luis
|Mitchell
|Anthony
|Morgan
|Daisie
|Muntean
|Ghiolbana
|Myers
|Amie
|N
|LAST
|FIRST
|Nash
|Raghib
|Neeper
|Matthew A.
|Nimitz
|Michelle
|P
|LAST
|FIRST
|Pasqualone
|Michael
|Peck
|Richard
|Pfahler
|Jeffery
|R
|LAST
|FIRST
|Reel
|Angela
|Richard
|Markis
|Rickabaugh
|Angela
|Rivera
|Alejandro
|Robinson
|Matthew
|Rostas
|Baroncis
|Rowan
|Patrick
|S
|LAST
|FIRST
|Saad
|Kidir
|Shawley III
|William
|Short
|Matthew
|Shriner
|John
|Slade
|Melvin
|Snyder
|Barry
|Speedwell
|Adrian
|Stanford
|Christopher
|Stanley
|Robert
|Stevenson-Watts
|Robert
|Stimer
|Jennah
|Strunk
|Matthew
|Sutton
|Michael
|Sutton
|Michael F.
|T
|LAST
|FIRST
|Thompson
|Brandon
|Thompson
|Donte
|Tipton
|Alisha
|Toney
|Theodore
|Trevorah
|Zachary
|U
|LAST
|FIRST
|Uher
|Michael
|W
|LAST
|FIRST
|Wagner
|Dylan
|Wilson
|Michael
|Wolfe
|Tiffany
|Wright
|David
|Y
|LAST
|FIRST
|Yaskula
|Josh
|Z
|LAST
|FIRST
|Zaliznock
|Joseph
|Zviaguin
|Oleg
