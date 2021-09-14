Altoona Police Department releases list of wanted people

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department Tuesday released a list of people who are currently wanted.

The list posted to social media displays the names of individuals in alphabetical order who are sought by the department. Birth dates were not provided to protect identities.

Anyone who believes they are on the list can contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490 or the Magisterial District Judges offices to turn yourself in.

ALASTFIRST
AbdulgawiMelissa
AllenBrian
AllenBrianne
ArciuoloJoseph
AtkinsonRashawn
Altoona Police Department
BLASTFIRST
BakerGareth
BanksDarien
BarnesRafeeq
BlackmondRonald
BorgessSabrina
BrannenKellina
BrownDelano
Altoona Police Department
CLASTFIRST
CadeRicardo
CobbLee
CoyerTiffanie
CruzJordan
CurryGary
Altoona Police Department
DLASTFIRST
DavisMartin A.
DawsonEmmanuel
DermendzsinAlice
DiazAaron
Altoona Police Department
ELASTFIRST
EckenrodeApache
Altoona Police Department
FLASTFIRST
ForsheyBenjamin
Altoona Police Department
GLASTFIRST
GilbertRichard
GillespieBonnie Jo
GummoMatthew
Altoona Police Department
HLASTFIRST
HallTyler
HarrisAdriel
HittMitchell
HodginsJames
HoskinsDamond
Altoona Police Department
ILASTFIRST
Ickes JR,Michael
Altoona Police Department
JLASTFIRST
JohnsonMateen
JonesBrian
JordanChristina
Altoona Police Department
KLASTFIRST
Kelley-GrayJean
KerecmanMichael R.
KingsberryJohn
Altoona Police Department
LLASTFIRST
LamourJesus
LukeCloud
Altoona Police Department
MLASTFIRST
MathieuArjay
McCarthyNathan
McClungShane
MckenzieMichael
McWilliamsDanielle
MejiasLuis
MitchellAnthony
MorganDaisie
MunteanGhiolbana
MyersAmie
Altoona Police Department
NLASTFIRST
NashRaghib
NeeperMatthew A.
NimitzMichelle
Altoona Police Department
PLASTFIRST
PasqualoneMichael
PeckRichard
PfahlerJeffery
Altoona Police Department
RLASTFIRST
ReelAngela
RichardMarkis
RickabaughAngela
RiveraAlejandro
RobinsonMatthew
RostasBaroncis
RowanPatrick
Altoona Police Department
SLASTFIRST
SaadKidir
Shawley IIIWilliam
ShortMatthew
ShrinerJohn
SladeMelvin
SnyderBarry
SpeedwellAdrian
StanfordChristopher
StanleyRobert
Stevenson-WattsRobert
StimerJennah
StrunkMatthew
SuttonMichael
SuttonMichael F.
Altoona Police Department
TLASTFIRST
ThompsonBrandon
ThompsonDonte
TiptonAlisha
ToneyTheodore
TrevorahZachary
Altoona Police Department
ULASTFIRST
UherMichael
Altoona Police Department
WLASTFIRST
WagnerDylan
WilsonMichael
WolfeTiffany
WrightDavid
Altoona Police Department
YLASTFIRST
YaskulaJosh
Altoona Police Department
ZLASTFIRST
ZaliznockJoseph
ZviaguinOleg
Altoona Police Department

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss