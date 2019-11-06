Altoona Police Department offering free gun locks

Altoona police department 2_6602662084505454046

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is now offering free gun locks.

Altoona Police Department made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

Anyone wanting a gun lock can ask for one at the desk when entering the station.

