Altoona Police Department offering free gun locks

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is now offering free gun locks.
Altoona Police Department made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.
Anyone wanting a gun lock can ask for one at the desk when entering the station.
