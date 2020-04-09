Altoona Police Department mourning the loss of long-time member

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time member, Deputy Chief Tony Alianiello.

He served the police department for over 50 year as a crime investigator and was promoted to deputy chief in 2017.

His colleagues said there aren’t many photos of him because he wanted to stay in the background.

The department thanked Deputy Chief Alianiello for his service by bringing him home from Pittsburgh on Saturday, where he had a special message for his fellow officers.

“He basically just told us God bless all of us and to take care of ourselves. It was a very special moment because that was basically the last time we were able to speak with him,” Altoona Police Sergeant Matt Plummer said.

There will be a funeral for family only on Monday morning. Officers will be assisting with a 21-gun salute.

A larger service will be planned in the future.