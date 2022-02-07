Altoona police department continues to have recruitment struggles

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Altoona Police Department has opened applications for new officers in their ongoing recruitment crisis.

The department is looking to fill two police officer positions to complete its roster of 66. Altoona Police Sergeant Matt Plummer said the department encourages those who meet the qualifications to apply for the position.

“We encourage everybody to look at the qualifications, and if you meet those and you have a desire to be a police officer and make a positive impact on your community to please come out and test. It doesn’t cost you anything,” Plummer said.

The number of applicants continues to be on a downward trend. Plummer said that they usually test applicants once every two years. However, it has got to the point where it happens more than once a year, which is rare.

“We’ve had to start our own recruiting efforts,” Plummer said. “In the past, we’ve never had to do that. We used to advertise for testing, and you have 100 to 200 people show up. We no longer have that. We may have 20 people show up.”

That is why the department is finding ways to increase its efforts in recruiting. Plummer said they’ll continue to waive the application fee and not require police academy training. Also, applicants can now live up to 45 minutes away from the city.

Something new this hiring cycle is that because of a recent pay raise, new hires would have a starting salary of roughly $53,000. That is $6,000 higher than the year prior. He hopes that this raise will entice more candidates.

“For advertising this time, we recently received a pay raise which we put out there on our information,” Plummer said. “Officers who are hired will start off at a higher pay rate, which is a big win for us in our contract negotiations. So hopefully that helps this time.”

Plummer said that it seems that young folks don’t want to apply because of the negativity that comes with being an officer. However, he wants potential applicants to know that the Blair County community supports and appreciates their law enforcement and cares about their work. It makes their jobs much more fun.

“We’re very fortunate as far as law enforcement officers that we have a very pro-law enforcement county,” Plummer said. “We’re very supported by our community, and obviously, that helps, and it feels pretty good. That’s the message we can get out there is that we don’t have a negative impact.”

Applications can be obtained at the Human Resources Department in the City Hall office located on 1301 12th Street, or they are available online.

Applications are due on Friday, March 18, at noon. The physical agility test will be on Saturday, March 26, at noon.