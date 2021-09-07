Altoona police ask for public’s help after shots fired

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after shots were fired just after midnight Sept. 7 on 13th Avenue.

Police said at least two rounds hit an apartment building on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue. They are asking anyone with outdoor surveillance to check their footage from Sept. 6 at 11:30 p.m. to Sept 7 at 12:10 a.m. for any suspicious people or vehicles.

At least two rounds hit the apartment building pictured above.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to send the Altoona Police Department a private message on their Facebook page.