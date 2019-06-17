Altoona Police are searching for a wanted man on felony charges

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is searching for Craig Hauke-Miller on felony charges stemming from an incident over this past weekend.

Craig Hauke-Miller was stopped by an Altoona Police officer on the 1600 Block of 1st Avenue while operating a Silver Chevrolet Silverado with a registration that expired in 2017.

Hauke-Miller refused to pull over as he fled toward Interstate 99 ramping a median at Osgood Dr., and the I-99 north ramp.

The pursuit was then stopped as he continued to drive erratically and was eventually pulled over on I-99 and ran away into a wooded area.

A felony warrant was issued for Craig Hauke-Miller for fleeing & eluding, possession with intent to deliver, and numerous related charges.

He was last residing in Fallentimber, Pa and possibly Julian, Pa.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona Police or 911, or by sending a private message to their Facebook Page.

