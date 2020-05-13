Altoona Police announce a dozen arrests in first two weeks of May

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department have announced multiple arrests in the city in the first two weeks of May with charges from simple assault to attempted homicide.

Here are all the announced arrests according to their official Facebook page.

05/01 – CYLE REED was arrested on domestic violence charges including Strangulation, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, and Harassment following a physical altercation with a female victim that involved a hunting rifle. REED was committed to the Blair County Prison.

05/01 – TREVOR LATCHFORD & ALEXANDER DELUCA were arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Terroristic Threats following an incident where a male victim was lured to DELUCA’s residence. DELUCA & LATCHFORD pointed handguns at the victim, threatening him. DELUCA then attacked the victim with a pool cue over and over again while LACTHFORD continued to hold the victim at gunpoint. DELUCA then pointed his firearm at the victim, discharging one round however missing the victim. DELUCA & LATCHFORD then allowed the victim to leave the residence. The victim received numerous stitches on his head/face. Both were committed to the Blair County Prison.

05/04 – MARCELL ELLIS arrested on Attempted Homicide charges after stabbing a male victim in the chest.

05/05 – ZACHARY BARR arrested on Domestic Violence charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Harassment following a physical altercation with a female victim in which BARR struck the victim with a metal paint mixer on the head/face requiring stitches.

05/05 – DEVON BROOKER was released from UPMC Altoona and taken into custody from an incident that occurred on 04/24 in which BROOKER was involved in a domestic dispute with a female victim. BROOKER then intentionally drove a leased Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed into the victim’s parked Hummer H2, Volvo S40, and Ford F-150. The total damage was estimated at $37,545.00. BROOKER was charged with felony Criminal Mischief, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disorderly Conduct.

05/05 – RANDY EAMIGH arrested on Domestic Violence charges of Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Intimidation of a Victim/Witness, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest and Harassment after strangling a female victim to a point of unconsciousness. Logan Township and Blair Co. Sheriff’s responded due to APD officers tied up on other calls, to find the victim being attacked inside the residence. A child let the officers inside as EAMIGH attempted to flee out the back. EAMIGH was subdued with a taser, however, continued to fight officers, but was ultimately taken into custody. EAMIGH was committed to the Blair County Prison.

05/06 – BRANDON SHAFFER arrested on Domestic Violence charges of Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Harassment, and Drug Charges after demanding his stimulus check from a female victim. SHAFFER then threw an object striking the victim in the face. SHAFFER fled the residence holding a large butcher knife to his own throat. Officers searched the area, finding SHAFFER in neighboring yards and under the influence of a controlled substance. Other narcotics were also found on SHAFFER’s person and vehicle.

05/07 – JEREMY SANDERS arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Trespass, Possessing Instruments of a Crime, Simple Assault, and Harassment. SANDERS entered a residence uninvited and attacked a male victim with a screwdriver. The victim was able to block the screwdriver as SANDERS was swinging it towards his throat, causing a small laceration. Other residents subdued SANDERS and got him out of the house. SANDERS was then arrested and committed to the Blair County Prison.

05/09 – JOSEPH NAEGELI arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and other related drug charges. An APD officer found NAEGELI asleep in a vehicle as the vehicle was running. The officer observed a knife on the lap of NAEGELI as he woke him up and also observed pills and marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. Officers then located two zip-lock baggies of methamphetamine, 2 digital scales, $713 cash, and other marijuana products/paraphernalia.

05/11 – CORIENA PFAHLER & CHERYL HARTMAN arrested for Robbery, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct after assaulting two female victims on the side of the road and stealing $160 cash and a cell phone from them. Officers located PFAHLER and HARTMAN inside a parked vehicle, still in possession of the stolen items. Both were committed to the Blair County Prison.

05/12 – ANDREW TAYLOR released from UPMC Altoona and arrested on charges from an incident that occurred on 03/27 in which TAYLOR operated a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, striking another vehicle and causing serious injury to a female victim. Officers located 12 pre-loaded syringes of suspected heroin, a bag of methamphetamine, $670 cash, and other controlled substances in TAYLOR’s vehicle. TAYLOR was ultimately charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and other associated DUI/Drug charges. TAYLOR was committed to the Blair County Prison.