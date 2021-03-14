Altoona Police and Fire Fighters team up to help kids

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In order to provide programs to families at no cost, raising money is important for Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Blair County.

The Altoona Police and Fire Departments participated in the organization’s fundraiser Bowl for Kid’s Sake… and there was some friendly competition.

“We beat them in hockey, we beat them in football, the next thing we can do is beat them in bowling, I don’t know how many sports are left,” firefighter and Altoona Union Representative, Patrick Miller said.

“I know we’ll beat them, I heard Pat say that they’ve beat us in football, basketball, hockey, which is all a lie we’ve won the past 5 years, so we are going to win again today,” Altoona Police Department, Sergeant Matt Plummer said.

Every year the Altoona Fire and Police Departments have some type of rivalry game that all ends with the same goal.

“It all goes to a good cause and we look forward to helping the community as much as we can,” Miller said.

But this year fire department ended up taking the win. Along with the rivalry tournament, the event had a DJ, raffles, and packaged food.

With about 15 teams of bowlers, 6 people per team, the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Samantha Watters, is confident they will reach their goal of $12,000.

“We are just ecstatic to be having events after the last year we had and with all the social distancing and precautions we are taking we are expecting a wonderful event to keep our programs going until the next fundraiser,” Watters said.

If you couldn’t make the actual event there is a new virtual bowling option where you can schedule to bowl at Pleasant Valley Bowl or at Holiday Bowl.