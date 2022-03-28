ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona City Council is looking to apply for a grant to help revitalize their transportation system.

Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said they plan to apply through the RAISE grant program. This grant is made possible through the infrastructure bill. The U.S. Department of Transportation set aside 1.5 billion dollars in grant funding to help counties carry out projects with local or regional impact.

This grant would allow for revamping and modernization of the current transportation system. That includes upgrading for the buses and transportation center on 11th Avenue.

Currently, there’s no set amount that the council is asking for from this grant. But Pacifico said that this could improve the tourism industry within the city if approved.

“We want to definitely make sure that we have a transportation system down there that is welcoming to folks that are going to be traveling more by train going forward,” Pacifico said.

However, this isn’t the first grant the council has applied for to help with the transportation system. The city applied for over $1.2 million grant through the PennDot Multimodal Transportation Fund. According to Pacifico, the application process is still ongoing.

“We still have a PennDOT multimodal grant application out there for the transportation center and are waiting to see what comes from that,” Pacifico said. “But just to be looking for opportunities we can apply for with the programs that are going to be available through the infrastructure bill.”

Council will first have to approve the submission of the application. City Manager Omar Strohm said most likely next council work session; they’ll learn more of the specifics.