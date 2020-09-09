Altoona plans budget cuts to even revenue loss

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona announced on Wednesday that it plans to make budget cuts in city spending to make ends meet.

City council members say that Altoona experienced revenue loss due to COVID-19 and additional structural costs, including pay raises and health insurance.

The total losses are estimated to be around $1 million in revenue.

While an exact plan is still in the works, the goal is to balance out the budget and make the revenue back without raising taxes, which will likely lead to job losses.

However, members of the city council said they are trying to keep employment cuts as minimal as possible.

“We’re hoping to have the least amount of impact on the employees and so what we’re trying to do is restructure and get efficient that way,” said Vice Mayor David Butterbaugh.

Council members continued to say that they will know more of what to do in the coming months.