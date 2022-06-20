BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department said they’ve received several reports of a telephone scam going around the area.

The scam is using the exact names of past and present officers from the Altoona Police Department. However, the department wants you to remember:

The Altoona Police Department will NEVER call you over the phone asking for any type of donation or stating that a family member needs to post bail.

If you receive one of these scam calls, do not offer any information and simply hang up the phone.