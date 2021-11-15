Altoona PD release updated list of people with active warrants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department Monday released an updated list of people who are currently wanted.

The list posted to social media displays the names of individuals in alphabetical order who have active warrants through the department. Birth dates were not provided to protect identities.

Anyone who believes they are on the list can contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490 or the Magisterial District Judges offices to turn themselves in.

A LAST FIRST Abdulgawi Melissa Arciuolo Joseph Atkinson Rashawn

B LAST FIRST Baker Gareth Banks Darien Bartley Tyler Blackmond Ronald Bonter Leonard Brannen Kellina Brown Delano

C LAST FIRST Cade Ricardo Carmona-Andino Tayna Cobb Lee Crotsley Sonya Cruz Jordan Curry Gary

D LAST FIRST Davis Martin A. Dermendzsin Alice Diaz Aaron

E LAST FIRST Easterling Elijuah Eckenrode Apache

F LAST FIRST Forshey Benjamin

G LAST FIRST Gilbert Richard Gummo Matthew

H LAST FIRST Hall Tyler Harris Adriel Hitt Mitchell Hodgins James Hoskins Damond Huff Jeramy

I LAST FIRST Ickes JR, Michael

J LAST FIRST Johnson Mateen Johnstone Patrick Jordan Christina

K LAST FIRST Kelley-Gray Jean Kingsberry John

L LAST FIRST Lamour Jesus Lauver Christopher Lego Keith Luke Cloud

M LAST FIRST McCarthy Nathan McClung Shane Mckenzie Michael McWilliams Danielle Mejias Luis Mitchell Anthony Muntean Ghiolbana Myers Amie

N LAST FIRST Nash Raghib Nimitz Michelle

P LAST FIRST Pasqualone Michael Pfahler Jeffery

R LAST FIRST Reel Angela Richard Markis Rivera Alejandro Rostas Baroncis Rowan Patrick

S LAST FIRST Saad Kidir Shawley III William Shriner John Snyder Barry Sowell Ronnell Stanford Christopher Stanley Robert Stimer Jennah Strunk Matthew Sutton Michael F.

T LAST FIRST Thompson Donte Thompson Melissa Tilson Thomas Toney Theodore Trevorah Zachary

U LAST FIRST Uher Michael

V LAST FIRST Vega Carl

W LAST FIRST Wagner Dylan Webster Greggory Wilson Michael Winters Jr David Wright David

Y LAST FIRST Yaskula Josh

Z LAST FIRST Zaliznock Joseph Zviaguin Oleg