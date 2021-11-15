Altoona PD release updated list of people with active warrants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department Monday released an updated list of people who are currently wanted.

The list posted to social media displays the names of individuals in alphabetical order who have active warrants through the department. Birth dates were not provided to protect identities.

Anyone who believes they are on the list can contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490 or the Magisterial District Judges offices to turn themselves in.

ALASTFIRST
AbdulgawiMelissa
ArciuoloJoseph
AtkinsonRashawn
Altoona Police Department
BLASTFIRST
BakerGareth
BanksDarien
BartleyTyler
BlackmondRonald
BonterLeonard
BrannenKellina
BrownDelano
Altoona Police Department
CLASTFIRST
CadeRicardo
Carmona-AndinoTayna
CobbLee
CrotsleySonya
CruzJordan
CurryGary
Altoona Police Department
DLASTFIRST
DavisMartin A.
DermendzsinAlice
DiazAaron
Altoona Police Department
ELASTFIRST
EasterlingElijuah
EckenrodeApache
Altoona Police Department
FLASTFIRST
ForsheyBenjamin
Altoona Police Department
GLASTFIRST
GilbertRichard
GummoMatthew
Altoona Police Department
HLASTFIRST
HallTyler
HarrisAdriel
HittMitchell
HodginsJames
HoskinsDamond
HuffJeramy
Altoona Police Department
ILASTFIRST
Ickes JR,Michael
Altoona Police Department
JLASTFIRST
JohnsonMateen
JohnstonePatrick
JordanChristina
Altoona Police Department
KLASTFIRST
Kelley-GrayJean
KingsberryJohn
Altoona Police Department
LLASTFIRST
LamourJesus
LauverChristopher
LegoKeith
LukeCloud
Altoona Police Department
MLASTFIRST
McCarthyNathan
McClungShane
MckenzieMichael
McWilliamsDanielle
MejiasLuis
MitchellAnthony
MunteanGhiolbana
MyersAmie
Altoona Police Department
NLASTFIRST
NashRaghib
NimitzMichelle
Altoona Police Department
PLASTFIRST
PasqualoneMichael
PfahlerJeffery
Altoona Police Department
RLASTFIRST
ReelAngela
RichardMarkis
RiveraAlejandro
RostasBaroncis
RowanPatrick
Altoona Police Department
SLASTFIRST
SaadKidir
Shawley IIIWilliam
ShrinerJohn
SnyderBarry
SowellRonnell
StanfordChristopher
StanleyRobert
StimerJennah
StrunkMatthew
SuttonMichael F.
Altoona Police Department
TLASTFIRST
ThompsonDonte
ThompsonMelissa
TilsonThomas
ToneyTheodore
TrevorahZachary
Altoona Police Department
ULASTFIRST
UherMichael
Altoona Police Department
VLASTFIRST
VegaCarl
Altoona Police Department
WLASTFIRST
WagnerDylan
WebsterGreggory
WilsonMichael
Winters JrDavid
WrightDavid
Altoona Police Department
YLASTFIRST
YaskulaJosh
Altoona Police Department
ZLASTFIRST
ZaliznockJoseph
ZviaguinOleg
Altoona Police Department

