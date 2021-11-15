Altoona PD release updated list of people with active warrants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department Monday released an updated list of people who are currently wanted.
The list posted to social media displays the names of individuals in alphabetical order who have active warrants through the department. Birth dates were not provided to protect identities.
Anyone who believes they are on the list can contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490 or the Magisterial District Judges offices to turn themselves in.
|A
|LAST
|FIRST
|Abdulgawi
|Melissa
|Arciuolo
|Joseph
|Atkinson
|Rashawn
|B
|LAST
|FIRST
|Baker
|Gareth
|Banks
|Darien
|Bartley
|Tyler
|Blackmond
|Ronald
|Bonter
|Leonard
|Brannen
|Kellina
|Brown
|Delano
|C
|LAST
|FIRST
|Cade
|Ricardo
|Carmona-Andino
|Tayna
|Cobb
|Lee
|Crotsley
|Sonya
|Cruz
|Jordan
|Curry
|Gary
|D
|LAST
|FIRST
|Davis
|Martin A.
|Dermendzsin
|Alice
|Diaz
|Aaron
|E
|LAST
|FIRST
|Easterling
|Elijuah
|Eckenrode
|Apache
|F
|LAST
|FIRST
|Forshey
|Benjamin
|G
|LAST
|FIRST
|Gilbert
|Richard
|Gummo
|Matthew
|H
|LAST
|FIRST
|Hall
|Tyler
|Harris
|Adriel
|Hitt
|Mitchell
|Hodgins
|James
|Hoskins
|Damond
|Huff
|Jeramy
|I
|LAST
|FIRST
|Ickes JR,
|Michael
|J
|LAST
|FIRST
|Johnson
|Mateen
|Johnstone
|Patrick
|Jordan
|Christina
|K
|LAST
|FIRST
|Kelley-Gray
|Jean
|Kingsberry
|John
|L
|LAST
|FIRST
|Lamour
|Jesus
|Lauver
|Christopher
|Lego
|Keith
|Luke
|Cloud
|M
|LAST
|FIRST
|McCarthy
|Nathan
|McClung
|Shane
|Mckenzie
|Michael
|McWilliams
|Danielle
|Mejias
|Luis
|Mitchell
|Anthony
|Muntean
|Ghiolbana
|Myers
|Amie
|N
|LAST
|FIRST
|Nash
|Raghib
|Nimitz
|Michelle
|P
|LAST
|FIRST
|Pasqualone
|Michael
|Pfahler
|Jeffery
|R
|LAST
|FIRST
|Reel
|Angela
|Richard
|Markis
|Rivera
|Alejandro
|Rostas
|Baroncis
|Rowan
|Patrick
|S
|LAST
|FIRST
|Saad
|Kidir
|Shawley III
|William
|Shriner
|John
|Snyder
|Barry
|Sowell
|Ronnell
|Stanford
|Christopher
|Stanley
|Robert
|Stimer
|Jennah
|Strunk
|Matthew
|Sutton
|Michael F.
|T
|LAST
|FIRST
|Thompson
|Donte
|Thompson
|Melissa
|Tilson
|Thomas
|Toney
|Theodore
|Trevorah
|Zachary
|U
|LAST
|FIRST
|Uher
|Michael
|V
|LAST
|FIRST
|Vega
|Carl
|W
|LAST
|FIRST
|Wagner
|Dylan
|Webster
|Greggory
|Wilson
|Michael
|Winters Jr
|David
|Wright
|David
|Y
|LAST
|FIRST
|Yaskula
|Josh
|Z
|LAST
|FIRST
|Zaliznock
|Joseph
|Zviaguin
|Oleg
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.