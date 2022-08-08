ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police.

Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drugs/paraphernalia after police were called to the home on the 600 block of 20th Avenue by adult probation on Aug. 4.

Alisha Leslie, 32 (Blair County Prison)

According to the criminal complaint, police were called when adult probation found there was no running water in the home where children were living. They arrived at the home to find the water had been turned off for at least a couple of weeks. They also reported they found trash everywhere, some in bags and some loose on counters, tables, and the floor.

When questioned, police noted that Turiano said the water was turned off around July 23 due to not paying the water bill.

Police said they spoke with a juvenile who was in the home and later spoke to Leslie’s sister who claimed that the children have been living with her since the 2021/2022 school year ended.

As police continued searching around the home, they found a toilet full of urine that the duo was using gallons of water to flush. They also noted finding baggies and straws in the bedroom with white residue and white round pills stamped “W22.” Typically the “W22” pill is used to treat opioid addiction/dependence.

Leslie and Turiano were taken into custody. Turiano was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Leslie was placed inside Blair County Prison unable to post a $25,000 cash bail.

Both currently have a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17.