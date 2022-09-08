BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – September is hunger action month and one Altoona organization is preparing to send food home for kids that need it.

The volunteer organization, Mountain Lion Backpack Program, is sending local elementary school students backpacks full of food.

The program partnered with the Giant Company to fill 250 backpacks with food and school supplies. They said they’re doing this to make sure kids have enough to eat on the weekends when they’re not able to get food from school or after-school programs.

“We have received our first tentative numbers which have gone up 166 over last year, we are at 788 and we still have forms that could come in this week,” David Aboud, Mountain Lion Backpack manager said.

The backpacks contain food items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and drink for over the weekend. Items may include cereal bowls, granola bars, raisins, ramen noodles, fruit cups, oatmeal, tuna, soup, peanut butter, etc. Surveys of both teachers and parents indicate positive change in school attendance, behavior and focus from children participating in the program.

“We usually give anywhere from 11 to 15 items each week, hopefully to fill the weekend for student who need it.”

The donation to the program is one of many that the Giant Company has planned throughout the September.