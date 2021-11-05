Altoona nonprofit to provide holiday meals to kids, families in need

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion BackPack Program has partnered with Save A Lot Altoona to provide kids and their families in need a Christmas meal.

The “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” meal bags each contain items for a family’s holiday meal and will be distributed for Christmas, the Mountain Lion BackPack Program wrote on their Facebook.

How it works is shoppers at Save a Lot can donate a bag of groceries for $5.99 and drop it off at the designated bin near the store exit. These meals will then be given to those in need just in time for Christmas.

The Mountain Lion Backpack Program feeds an average of 1,000 Altoona area school children every week, according to their website. This is made possible by help from community volunteers. Each school is “adopted” by a church that helps fill and deliver the backpacks each week.

Backpacks are packed every Thursday evening and given to kids on Fridays. They contain food items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks to last them over the weekend.

“For many students, the meals at school are the only meals they may eat,” their website states. “Many return to school on Monday morning sick, tired, dizzy and unable to focus because of hunger. This is no way to be prepared to learn. The Mountain Lion BackPack Program is not just a feeding program, it is an educational program as well.”

Anyone in the community can donate to help feed these children. They said $3 feeds one student for one weekend, and $100 feeds one student for one school year. Donations can be made online.

To stay up-to-date on the latest information and events, head to the Mountain Lion BackPack Program’s Facebook.