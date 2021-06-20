Altoona native takes on Miss Pennsylvania title

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a three day competition involving 22 contestants from across the state, Altoona native Meghan Sinisi won the right to be called Miss Pennsylvania.

Sinisi was crowned on June 19, at the pageant in York PA. She says her mission as Miss Pennsylvania is to foster a society where autistic individuals are accepted, respected and empowered to reach their full potential.

“So I have actually founded a nonprofit organization for autism awareness and acceptance. And my goal beyond Miss Central PA and beyond Miss Pennsylvania itself, is to continue that into my career as a speech language pathologist and hopefully award scholarships for people with autism that are pursuing their higher education. So it’s going to be a lifelong commitment to service for me,” said Sinisi.

Up next, Sinisi will move on to compete in the Miss America Pageant in December.

