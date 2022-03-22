(WTAJ) — An Altoona native has been honored with a National Highway Angel Award for saving someone’s life.



This award honors professional truck drivers for courtesy and courage shown to others while on the job.

David Stuckey was at a stop light in November when he noticed sparks coming out of someone else’s vehicle.

He called 911 and got a firetruck on scene but also got out of his truck to pull the driver out to safety. Moments later, that car exploded.



“The fire was starting to move in to the driver’s area, so I got out of the truck, and I did take a hammer over in case I couldn’t get the doors unlocked,” Stuckey said.

Stuckey said helping each other is something we all should do, and that it was a good feeling to save that driver’s life.