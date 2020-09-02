Altoona native Jimmy Mowery signs to management group; “Big break I needed”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Native Jimmy Mowery, who has been making waves since his appearance on a national singing contest series, has now been signed by a record label.

Mowery was born and raised in Altoona and now lives in South Carolina where he just signed with Elite Sports and Entertainment Management Group.

Mowery is well known to his Altoona friends, family, and fans on the music scene after he taught himself how to play the guitar growing up.

Jimmy’s new album is expected to come out by spring 2021 and he says this is the big break he needed.