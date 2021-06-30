Altoona Mayor supports $500 million request for Pa. park funding

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico is joining more than a dozen mayors from across Pa. to urge Congress to earmark federal dollars for parks across the commonwealth.

“Parks and recreation is something that’s near and dear to my heart,” Pacifico said.

Because of Mayor Pacifico’s love of parks and the outdoors, he’s one of more than a dozen mayors from across the commonwealth who signed a letter joining the non-profit, Trust for Public Land (TPL), calling for a $500 million investment in local parks to address access equity in urban communities.

“Parks provide amenities two families especially neighborhood parks,” Pacifico said.

Pacifico said he’s proud to be a part of this push and that more money is needed to maintain, update and upgrade the city of Altoona’s 23 parks.

TPL is working with more than 300 nonprofits, community groups and companies to urge congress to pass the parks jobs and equity act within the American Jobs Plan.

If passed they say that would effectively fund more than 1,000 new or upgraded parks, and an estimated 8,000 jobs. And it’s according to the group outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania annually provides $29.1 billion in consumer spending and $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

A major move Pacifico says could change the landscape of the city. “It’s something that we are going to continue to support here in Altoona,” he said.