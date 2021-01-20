Altoona Mayor Pacifico appointed to National League of Cities committee

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — City of Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Transportation & Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee Wednesday.

Mayor Pacifico was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction

and guidance for NLC`s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was

announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.

“I am honored to be appointed to the TIS Committee of NLC and look forward to working with a

team of leaders from around the country as we advocate before Congress, for our

communities, developing our policy position, and working to solve transportation and

infrastructure issues,” stated Mayor Pacifico.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our

communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President

of the NLC. “I am proud to have Mayor Pacifico join NLC’s Transportation & Infrastructure Committee on behalf of the City of Altoona. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

For more information on NLC`s federal advocacy committees can be found by visiting www.nlc.org.