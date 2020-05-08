Altoona mayor calls for reopening of Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona’s Mayor, Matt Pacifico, is now also calling for the reopening of Blair County into the yellow phase of Governor Wolf’s mitigation and reopening plan.
Pacifico released a letter that was sent to Governor Wolf citing that the citizens of not only Altoona, but all of Blair county, have done a tremendous job at social distancing, staying home, and keeping COVID-19 from spreading. You can read the full letter below.
As of this writing, Blair County has only had 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since it first arrived in Pennsylvania. This makes our infection rate roughly .02%.
Wolf has stated that he will announce more counties that will enter the yellow phase on Friday afternoon. stick with WTAJ as we keep you informed of those counties.
Governor Wolf,
The residents of Altoona and Blair County have done a tremendous job in doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as demonstrated by our .02% Positivity Rate as of today, May 7th. We have listened to the science, data, and the facts that the top infectious disease doctors and experts across the country have been educating us with, and we’ve supported and done everything that we’ve been asked to do by all of the medical experts to reduce the spread of the virus.
However, it was disheartening to learn that we were not ready to reopen when
Centre County was included in the reopening that was announced last week. They
have a much higher Positivity Rate (1%) than we do, and they have less ICU beds.
The only concern to our reopening would be what is currently occurring in SCI
Huntingdon with a large number of personnel being Blair County residents. What
impact, if any, will that have on Blair County in the coming weeks? If the answer to
that question is that there is little to no risk associated with that, then we truly
believe we are ready to proceed forward and see no reason why we should be
excluded from beginning to slowly reopen.
The people in our community deserve to be rewarded for all of their hard work by
being able to return to doing some of the things that so many of us have taken for
granted during this pandemic. So many people have gone above and beyond to
show love and compassion to others during this time, and we witnessed so much
good in humanity over the course of the last 8 weeks, but this is causing so much
strain on our residents, and our local businesses that are abiding by the business
closure order.
Governor Wolf, we are respectfully asking that you please include Blair County in
the next round of counties that transition into the Yellow phase.