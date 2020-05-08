Altoona mayor calls for reopening of Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona’s Mayor, Matt Pacifico, is now also calling for the reopening of Blair County into the yellow phase of Governor Wolf’s mitigation and reopening plan.

Pacifico released a letter that was sent to Governor Wolf citing that the citizens of not only Altoona, but all of Blair county, have done a tremendous job at social distancing, staying home, and keeping COVID-19 from spreading. You can read the full letter below.

As of this writing, Blair County has only had 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since it first arrived in Pennsylvania. This makes our infection rate roughly .02%.

Wolf has stated that he will announce more counties that will enter the yellow phase on Friday afternoon. stick with WTAJ as we keep you informed of those counties.