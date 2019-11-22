Altoona man stopped at PIT security with loaded handgun

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — TSA stopped an Altoona man at the Pittsburgh International Airport(PIT) on Thursday, November 21, when they found a loaded gun in his backpack.

The man was going through the security checkpoint when the X-Ray machine noticed the 9mm handgun, loaded with 15 bullets, in his carryon backpack.

This marks the 34th gun stopped by TSA at PIT so far this year, tying the total number they caught in 2018.

Allegheny County Police responded and took the firearm and detained the man for questioning.

The man’s name or any citations and/or charges have not been released.