BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed.

Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to clients about supplies when he was questioned about jobs, but he actually would never have them ordered, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said that a man came to them on May 4 about Miller not starting any work at his home on Duganne Lane in Duncansville. He told police that he paid a down payment of $5,500 to Miller in January for supplies and work to build a deck that was supposed to begin on March 14.

According to the criminal complaint, police were given 23 pages of text messages between the two from February until May. In the messages, Miller told him that he had ordered the supplies for the job and that he would start then on May 2.

When May 5 came, police then contacted Miller about the work. Miller told them that his client wouldn’t even let him start and that his attorney should be contacted further regarding the matter. The attorney told police that he would try to reach out to Miller, however they never were contacted by him, according to the complaint.

In July, the man told police about a former employee who told him that Miller didn’t even plan on starting the job, the complaint reads.

Police reported that they then also spoke to the former employee and were told that Miller would use the excuse to customers about supplies when he couldn’t make a deadline, but he actually would never even order them. Miller also never even scheduled for the home improvement work to start, according to the complaint.

Miller faces charges of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, receiving stolen property and theft.

Miller is out on unsecured bail of $75,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.