Altoona man steals nearly $2K in items from Dick’s Sporting Goods, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is being accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of clothes and shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Logan Town Center.

According to the Logan Township Police Department, 36-year-old Matthew Robinson failed to pay for his items at the cash register July 3.

Robinson then proceeded to put the stolen merchandise into a vehicle, and he returned to the store to give back one of the items he didn’t want, the report said. When confronted by employees about the theft, he fled the scene.

Police said they were able to locate Robinson through surveillance video and his license plate.

All stolen goods were returned from the store, and Robinson is being charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.