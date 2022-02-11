Altoona man sentenced to 10 years in prison on child porn charges

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography charges.

Matthew Michael Walter, 33, reportedly received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Aug. 2019.

According to the indictment, there are further allegations that on another occasion, Walter knowingly possessed pictures and videos in individual computer graphic files that were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Walter, who was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, will now see 10 years behind bars with another 10 years of supervised release after that.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a program launched by the Dept. of Justice in 2006 to combat the growing number of child pornography and sexual assault cases of those under 18.

Note: The video above was from when Walter first pleaded guilty. Original airdate was Sept. 23, 2021.