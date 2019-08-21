1  of  3
Breaking News
Former Beta Theta Pi member sentenced for deleting video of deadly hazing Suspect in Altoona stabbing identified Coroner: Pastor’s hit and run death is ruled suicide

Altoona man sentenced in Federal Court for possession of child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 24 months in prison and 10 years supervised release on his conviction of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney, Scott W. Brady announced.

According to the news release, John F. Boslet, 54, of Altoona, knowingly possessed images containing child pornography and “shipped and transported in interstate or foreign commerce by means of a computer.”

The case was originally presented to the court in August of 2013.

According to the release, this case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss