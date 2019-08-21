Altoona man sentenced in Federal Court for possession of child pornography

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 24 months in prison and 10 years supervised release on his conviction of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney, Scott W. Brady announced.

According to the news release, John F. Boslet, 54, of Altoona, knowingly possessed images containing child pornography and “shipped and transported in interstate or foreign commerce by means of a computer.”

The case was originally presented to the court in August of 2013.

According to the release, this case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.