Altoona man sentenced in 2020 shooting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced today for shooting a woman last year near the Greenwood Sheetz.

Justin LeFevre, 43, was sentenced to serve between 38 and 76 years in state prison for a shooting that police say was from a drug deal or robbery that went wrong. The woman was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

After police executed a search warrant on an individual’s phone who was involved in the shooting they obtained an arrest warrant for LeFevre.

LeFevre was also arrested in May of last year after he was found passed out in his car at Sheetz with guns, ammo and drugs.