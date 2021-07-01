Altoona man sentenced in $1.2 million fraud scheme

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – An Altoona mas was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in federal court to charges of tax evasion and wire fraud.

Patrick S. LaMarsh, 42, of Altoona, was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by US District Judge Cathy Bissoon, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced.

According to Kaufman, between 2011 and 2013, LaMarsh defrauded TracFone and Walmart by selling fraudulently obtained Straight Talk airtime cards on Amazon.com. LaMarsh fraudulently re-encoded Straight Talk prepaid wireless cards and sold them for a discount, netting approximately $1.2 million in proceeds.

LaMarsh used the proceeds to buy precious metals and a recreational vehicle. In addition, LaMarsh deposited proceeds into nominee bank accounts to conceal income.

Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci prosecuted this case on behalf of the

government. The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations and United States Secret Service

conducted the investigation leading to the prosecution of LaMarsh.