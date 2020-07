ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 23-year-old Altoona man pleaded guilty in court this week to child pornography and exposing himself to a young girl.

Jeffrey Saltsman must serve three to six years in prison for these crimes.

Judge Timothy Sullivan added he must undergo treatment for sex offenders, and have no contact with the young girl or her family.

Based on his guilty plea, Saltsman must consistently register his address with state police for 15 years.