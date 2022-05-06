ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Thursday after being found passed out in a MARTIN’S parking lot with drugs and packaging materials, police report.

Ryan Karns, 38, of Altoona was found Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in his car in the parking lot of MARTIN’S on E. Chestnut Ave. in Altoona.

According to court documents, AMED was the first to respond and were able to wake him up when they knocked on the window. They noticed a needle in Karns’ car door that they disposed of. When police arrived, they also alerted them to the fresh track marks on Karns’ arm.

Police were able to get Karns out of the car. They noted that he did “poorly” with field sobriety tests and later discovered his license was on a DUI suspension.

A search of the vehicle turned up plastic zip baggies, yellow wax packets, one Suboxone strip, and 2 grams of suspected Fentanyl.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Karns was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 18.