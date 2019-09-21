Altoona man on meth injured after lighting stick of dynamite in hand

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was injured in an explosion in an Altoona home Friday, according to police.

The Altoona Police Department and other crews responded to the 1000 block of N. 2nd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona after a reported explosion inside the home.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man under the influence of methamphetamine who lit a quarter stick of dynamite while holding it in his hand.

The man was taken to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.