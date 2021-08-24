Altoona man leads police on high-speed chase in stolen car

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he led state police on a high-speed chase across two different counties.

JACOB BRIDGES

Jacob Bridges, 31, of Altoona, is accused of leading the chase in a stolen car on Tuesday that ended when he lost control and crashed into a tree, according to state police. It started in Mount Union around 1:30 a.m. when a trooper ran the plate of the 2020 Toyota Corolla that Bridges was driving and it came back as stolen.

Police said Bridges hit speeds of over 90 mph and the chase continued into Fulton County. He drove through Robertsdale in Huntingdon County before crashing the Corolla on Cooks Road, according to the charges filed.

Bridges and two passengers, including a pregnant woman, were transported to the hospital for injuries. Bridges reportedly told state police he didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over because someone had stolen the car from him and he had taken it back.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.