Altoona man jailed on felony gun charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Juniata man prohibited from owning guns is now in jail after police say eight firearms were discovered in his home.

Christofer Myers, 43, told officers who were dispatched to his home on the 1300 block of N. Eighth Avenue for a report of a domestic incident at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday that he was a convicted felon, according to the charges. Myers then said if the officers wanted to arrest him, he would give them a reason.

Police said Myers appeared agitated and drunk, but when directed to sit down on a chair in the living room, he did. It was then officers noticed an unlocked gun cabinet with guns inside.

Police said there were eight guns – two shotguns, five rifles and a pistol – that had no ownership records when checked against the National Crime Information Center while one of the shotguns and one of the rifles didn’t even have serial numbers.

Myers allegedly refused to talk to police and said he wanted to talk to an attorney. When he was led from the home, Myers allegedly looked at a family member and yelled, “Die,” police noted in the charges.

Police said Myers was convicted of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2009, so he can not possess a gun.

Myers is now charged with eight felony counts of persons not to possess a firearm and a summary charge of harassment.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash on Sunday night by Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller and Myers remains in Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is slated for February 24 at Central Court.