Altoona man jailed after knocking out man at hotel

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail on felony and misdemeanor assault charges after police say he knocked a man unconscious outside of a hotel.

William J. Hollen, 26, is accused of punching the man in the head outside of the Duncansville Comfort Inn the night of December 19, according to charges filed by Blair Township police. After he was punched, the man was knocked unconscious when he struck his head on a bench as he fell to the ground.

Police say video surveillance shows Hollen punch the unconscious man again in the face and deliver several small body blows before someone pulled Hollen away.

The victim was taken to UPMC Altoona where he had to be intubated and treated for a concussion and other unspecified injuries.

Bail was set at $15,000 cash with a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 12.

