Altoona man jailed after headbutting, kicking cops at bowling alley, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police report that an Altoona man was jailed after they were called to a local bowling alley and he led them on a foot chase before assaulting and resisting them over the weekend.

Police were called to Pleasant Valley Bowl early Saturday after a complaint of a man, later identified as 32-year-old Timothy King Jr., threatening people with a gun. After arriving, they spotted King who began to run from the scene. An officer chased him on foot for about a block before King reportedly fell into someone’s yard. The officer was able to arrest him and escort him back to the patrol car, noting that he was slurring his words and appeared to be extremely intoxicated.

During this, the officer noted that he felt a strong tug to his hip and then noticed King was grabbing at his holstered service weapon. King was then taken down with a hip toss to prevent him from getting the officer’s gun.

After finally getting him back to the patrol unit, King refused to sit in the car and had to be physically placed into the back of the cruiser, the complaint reads. King then kicked an officer and as they held his legs down, he was able to headbutt the same officer. Police had to utilize their pepper spray to stop him from striking them any further.

King was found to have warrants through the Blair County Sheriff’s office. He was jailed on $100,000 cash bail.