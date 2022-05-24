ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who was facing a slew of charges related to the sexual assault of a minor is now facing federal charges according to court documents.

Kevin Myers, 45, was indicted by a federal grand jury and faces multiple charges. According to the paperwork, the charges alleged that Myers created digital content on his phone with an underage victim(s) and it was sent across state lines, namely from North Carolina to Pennsylvania.

Kevin Myers, Blair County Prison

Myers was a truck driver and would travel around the country making deliveries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while schools were closed, he would sometimes take a friend’s daughter along with him, Altoona police reported.

In 2021, Myers was charged with sexually abusing and raping the teen in his truck, including handcuffing her to a metal bar attached in the sleeping area of the semi-truck.

The girl told police she was afraid to run away when they went out of state out of fear of being kidnapped by someone else. She also related that Myers owned a gun and had knives in his truck.

Myers, who posted $400k bail in the original case through Altoona courts, is now in federal custody.