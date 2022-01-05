Altoona man found with suspected crack, heroin on Christmas Eve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after a Christmas eve traffic stop found him in possession of suspected crack and heroin, state police report.

Qaaim Joyner, 35, was pulled over just after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and was suspected of DUI. He was found with a small amount of marijuana and an additional bag in the groin area of his jeans. After resisting the search, police placed him under arrest.

After completing the search, troopers report they found Joyner to be in possession of 5 glassine baggies containing a white substance, 77 paper folds with a white substance, 14 clear resealable bags with a white substance and a bag of leafy green substance. The white substances were believed to be heroin, crack, and cocaine.

Joyner faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, DUI and other related charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $75,000 bail.