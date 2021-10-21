Altoona man found with over 3 pounds of marijuana, arrested

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after state police said he sold a pound of marijuana to a police informant twice in October and was pulled over with 3.5 pounds of marijuana on Oct. 20.

Clifford Jones, 42 was a passenger in a Ford Fusion that was pulled over for speeding. Police said there was a very strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and took Jones and the driver to Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg for questioning.



Jones allegedly told police that there was marijuana in the vehicle and that it was his. Police also found a small bag of marijuana in his front pocket, according to the charges filed. Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle, where they reportedly found 3.5 pounds of marijuana.

Bail was set at a total of $150,000 cash with a preliminary hearing slated for Nov. 9.