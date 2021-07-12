Altoona man found at Sheetz with flare gun, paint smeared on face

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in prison after being found at Sheetz with paint on his face and carrying a flare gun, police report.

Tony Ross, 44, is in Blair County Prison after Altoona police say he was high on paint and nail polish while wandering around the Sheetz parking lot at Seventh Avenue and 17th Street Saturday, July 10, at about 8 a.m.

When arriving at the scene, they spotted Ross across the street at a bus stop and recognized him, stating Ross has had multiple encounters with Altoona police. Just five days before, police gave Ross a verbal no trespassing order at the same Sheetz.

TONY ROSS, 44

According to the complaint, Ross ignore police and crossed the road back to the Sheetz while yelling things that didn’t make sense, forcing traffic to come to a stop. Numerous witnesses from previous run-ins with Ross have told police that he likes to carry around a stolen handgun.

Police report that Ross was then seen with an orange flare gun and they observed paint smeared on his face and hands. When approached, Ross resisted officers when they tried to grab his arm. Another officer then grabbed Ross around the chest and brought him to the ground. They were eventually able to handcuff him after a struggle.

Ross was finally placed in the back of a police car and taken to Blair County Prison. When searched, police report they found a baggie with acrylic paint and nail polish, often used for sniffing and getting high.

Ross, who has no fixed address listed, was placed in the prison and faces half a dozen misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest. According to court papers, he was unable to post $15,000 bail.