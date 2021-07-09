Altoona man facing four sets of drug charges

Police said Joseph Cassarly, 40, of Altoona, sold fentanyl to an informant.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man was arraigned on four drug cases on July 9 with two of the cases being new.

According to police they arrived at Joesph Cassarly’s, 40, residence on June 7 and after searching his home, found items of drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Cassarly told police that there was also meth, marijuana and fentanyl in the residence. Police found about 3 ounces of methamphetamine, 82 grams of marijuana and $23,000 cash.

Another case happened June 22 when police say they could not reach Cassarly via phone call. Police then checked a tracer that they have on Cassarly’s phone and went to his residence. Cassarly met police and explained that he went to Philadelphia and then traveled to Pittsburgh. Police then found 2 bundles of heroin at his residence, according to a police report.

Cassarly already has two charges of felony and misdemeanor drug delivery and possession charges from May.

Bail for the four cases against Cassarly is currently set at $110,00 and he has a preliminary hearing set for July 21.

