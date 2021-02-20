Altoona man faces stalking, harassment charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after being accused of stalking, threatening and harassing a woman.

Scott Jones, 47, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of harassment, terroristic threats and stalking.

SCOTT JONES

The victim told police Jones has attempted to make contact with her on multiple occasions and threatened to damage her vehicle. According to the charges, the victim said it was not unusual for Jones to park in front of her residence and message her to look out the window.

On Feb. 17, Scott reportedly sent the victim various messages while he was outside of her residence.



Once Scott left the area, the victim entered her vehicle when Scott reappeared and pulled up beside the victim, blocking her in. Scott yelled at the victim for her to talk to him and roll down the window. The victim’s daughter saw this happening through a security camera app on her phone and called 911.

After Scott realized police had been called, he left the scene, according to the charges. The victim told police she was in fear for her safety and drove to her daughter’s residence where Scott reportedly would not follow her. According to the report, Scott located the victim on the road and began to follow her at a high rate of speed until she reached her daughter’s residence.

The report shows Scott sending more messages to the victim, claiming that “you haven’t seen insane yet” and “the devil hasn’t even come out to play yet but he’s coming.”

Scott is currently in Blair County Prison. He is unable to post bail.