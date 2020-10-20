Altoona man faces charges after pedestrian hit and run

ALOOTNA, Pa. (WTAJ) –An Altoona man faces charges after police say he hit a pedestrian and drove off.

It was Saturday at about 9:35 p.m. when Logan Township responded to the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run because all Altoona police were tied up on other calls, according to Logan Township police.

The male pedestrian was taken to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries. Police said the driver was described as a middle-aged man and after finding the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run at a home on Second Avenue, 48-year-old Lenny Barr was taken into custody on an outstanding Blair County Sheriff’s warrant.

Police said Barr was the driver and he will be charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, duty to give information or render aid, driving while DUI suspended, driving without a license, and careless driving.