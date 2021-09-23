Altoona man ejected, killed during crash that closed US 22

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Altoona man was killed Wednesday afternoon during a single-vehicle crash that closed Rt 322/22 Eastbound for nearly four hours, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Official reports state that Clinton “CL” Lackey, the 40-year-old passenger, was ejected from a 2004 Infiniti QX56 after the driver lost control while driving. Police say the car then hydroplaned a short distance before rolling an unknown number of times.

Lackey was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was transported to Hershey Medical for treatment of severe injuries and later submitted to a legal blood draw “due to drug and drug paraphernalia located on scene.”

PennDOT officials resumed normal traffic patterns to the area around 5 p.m., nearly five hours after the incident.