ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police.

Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block of 1st Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

According to police, they arrived at the home and spoke with Mountain who said he got into an argument with the victim over another woman he was in a relationship with. He grabbed a knife and waived it in the air before cutting the woman.

Police then spoke with the victim who was bleeding, according to the complaint. She said she came back from the hospital with her infant child and got into an argument with Mountain after he got angry over her texting another woman and that woman no longer talking to him. She said she was holding her infant child when he grabbed a small knife. She told police he put the knife down and grabbed a larger knife before telling her “I’ll f***ing kill you” and cutting her in the thigh.

Police noted that they took photos of the injury and blood.

Mountain’s mother told police she was in bed when she heard them arguing and she saw him wailing his arms and legs while the woman had the infant in her arms. When he grabbed the knife, she said that’s when she called 9-1-1.

Mountain was placed in Blair County Prison on $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10.